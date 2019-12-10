Carbondale Police ask for help identifying 3 suspects in retail theft

Carbondale Police ask for help identifying 3 suspects in retail theft
Carbondale police are hoping to identify the three suspects pictured. (Source: Carbondale Police Department)
By Jasmine Adams | December 10, 2019 at 10:24 AM CST - Updated December 10 at 10:24 AM

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Three suspects are wanted by the Carbondale Police Department.

Officials said they are asking for the public’s help identifying the suspected thieves.

Police believe they stole from Dick’s Sporting Goods on East Main St. around 5 p.m. on Dec. 3.

They hid merchandise and left the store in a grey colored Dodge Charger going in an unknown direction.

Police said the vehicle did not have registration plates.

Anyone with information on the incident, or who the suspects might be is asked to call the police department at 618-457-3200 or Crime Stoppers at 618-549-COPS.

The investigation into the incident is continuing.

Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.