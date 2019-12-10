Carbondale Police ask for help identifying 3 suspects in retail theft

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Three suspects are wanted by the Carbondale Police Department.
Officials said they are asking for the public’s help identifying the suspected thieves.
Police believe they stole from Dick’s Sporting Goods on East Main St. around 5 p.m. on Dec. 3.
They hid merchandise and left the store in a grey colored Dodge Charger going in an unknown direction.
Police said the vehicle did not have registration plates.
Anyone with information on the incident, or who the suspects might be is asked to call the police department at 618-457-3200 or Crime Stoppers at 618-549-COPS.
The investigation into the incident is continuing.
