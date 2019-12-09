What you need to know Dec. 9

First Alert Forecast

We are waking up to light misty rain with mild temperatures in the 40s to upper 50s.

Lisa Michaels says scattered light rain will continue through the day. There is a small chance of an isolated rumble of thunder.

Winds will be increasing as we head into the afternoon and evening as a cold front moves into the Heartland.

Temperatures will be dropping rapidly near freezing tonight.

Rain could transition into a wintry mix and then snow by early Tuesday morning. Snow accumulation will be minor, but there could be a dusting on roadways.

Making Headlines

  • A mother and grandmother are being held without bail after police say the two let a 9-month-old boy ingest a fatal dose of heroin.
  • René Auberjonois, a prolific actor best known for his roles on the television shows “Benson” and “Star Trek: Deep Space Nine” and his part in the 1970 film “M.A.S.H.” playing Father Mulcahy, has died.

