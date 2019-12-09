What you need to know Dec. 9

(KFVS) - Good morning, it is Monday, Dec. 9.
We are waking up to light misty rain with mild temperatures in the 40s to upper 50s.
Lisa Michaels says scattered light rain will continue through the day. There is a small chance of an isolated rumble of thunder.
Winds will be increasing as we head into the afternoon and evening as a cold front moves into the Heartland.
Temperatures will be dropping rapidly near freezing tonight.
Rain could transition into a wintry mix and then snow by early Tuesday morning. Snow accumulation will be minor, but there could be a dusting on roadways.
- Crews were called to an early morning house fire in East Cape Giradeau, Ill.
- A New Zealand volcanic island erupted while dozens of tourists were exploring the moon-like surface, killing five people and leaving many more missing.
- Today in the Impeachment Inquiry, Democratic and Republican lawyers for the House Intelligence Committee will present their evidence to the Judiciary Committee, both for and against impeachment.
- The FBI is investigating Friday’s shooting at a naval air station in Florida as an act of terrorism.
- The Mayfield Police Department is investigating a homicide after a man was brought to a hospital with gunshot wounds.
- A mother and grandmother are being held without bail after police say the two let a 9-month-old boy ingest a fatal dose of heroin.
- René Auberjonois, a prolific actor best known for his roles on the television shows “Benson” and “Star Trek: Deep Space Nine” and his part in the 1970 film “M.A.S.H.” playing Father Mulcahy, has died.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.