U.S. Supreme Court denies Ky. abortion clinic’s petition in ultrasound informed consent law

KENTUCKY (KFVS) - The U.S. Supreme Court ruled in favor of Governor Matt Bevin, denying a Louisville abortion clinic’s petition of certiorari in the House Bill 2 ultrasound case.
EMW Women’s Surgical Center appealed the decision from the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit.
In April 2019, that court upheld the constitutionality of HB 2, which requires an abortion provider to provide mothers with an ultrasound and a description of what it depicts, as well as the opportunity to hear the fetal heartbeat, before she chooses an abortion.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.