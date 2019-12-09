Turning much colder tonight, with a chance of snow in parts of the Heartland

Much colder air will take over the Heartland tonight. By time you wake up on Tuesday temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s. As the colder air takes over, there could be a change over to snow in our southeastern counties late tonight into early Tuesday morning. Most areas will not see any accumulation, but parts of KY and TN could see a quick dusting on elevated surfaces. Clouds will hang around for most of the day on Tuesday, so highs will only get into the mid to upper 30s. Next chance for precipitation will move in by the end of the week into early next week.