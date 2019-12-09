4 people injured when truck crashed into WKCTC building

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Four people were injured when a truck crashed into a West Kentucky Community and Technical College building.
Paducah police say the college’s Emerging Technology building was substantially damaged when the truck crashed into it on Saturday evening, December 7.
According to WKCTC, it crashed through the windows into the Cyber Cafe. They said no one in the building was injured.
The driver told officers he was going west on Alben Barkley Drive and spilled his drink. He said his 2013 Chevy Silverado crossed the eastbound lanes, jumped the curb and hit the windows on the north side of the building.
The driver and three passengers, all of Mayfield, were taken to an area hospital for treatment.
The ETC building opened in 2010 and houses the Workforce Solution offices; UK’s Fred Paxton Engineering Research Center and classrooms and labs for several technical and computer technologies programs.
According to WKCTC, it appeared to be structurally sound after the crash. Contractors were investigating it more on Sunday.
