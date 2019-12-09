Paducah woman charged with endangerment and drug possession

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Around 3 p.m. on Dec. 8, Jade M. Kelley, 23, was arrested on charges of first-degree wanton endangerment, first-degree possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Neighbors reported the children, ages 5, 4, almost 2 and 1, had been left by themselves.
Kelley was arrested after officers found all four of her children, all under six years old, alone in her apartment on South 25th Street.
When officers arrived, the children were with a neighbor, but the apartment was empty.
They did find a smoking pipe and other drug paraphernalia in the apartment.
Kelley showed up around 45 minutes later. Officers stated she appeared to be under the influence of intoxicants.
Kelley said she had left the children at the apartment that morning with a friend.
After getting a search warrant for the home, officers found suspected methamphetamine and three pipes commonly used to smoke it.
The four children were released to a grandparent.
After an interview, Kelley was arrested and booked into McCracken County Regional Jail.
