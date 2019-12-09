Open house on wayfinding master plan to be held

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - The city of Carbondale is conducting a wayfinding master plan.
The city will be holding an open house to gather the communities input on key places and other plan components.
The open house will be Dec. 11 from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Carbondale City Hall.
The city wants to tell the public on benefits of a wayfinding system such as helping residents and visitors find their way through out the city and providing information that is not easily found on mobile devices.
The public is invited to come anytime during the open house.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.