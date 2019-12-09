One lane of I-55 closed due to deadly crash in Scott County, Mo.

SCOTT COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Emergency crews are on the scene of a deadly crash on Interstate 55 in Scott County, Missouri.
The crash involves a semi tractor trailer.
According to Missouri State Highway Patrol Sgt. Clark Parrott, the driving lane of northbound I-55 is blocked and will be closed for an undetermined length of time.
The lane blockage is at the 88.8 mile marker, which is near the Scott City exit.
At this time there are no other details available about the crash.
Our crew on the scene said traffic is moving very slowly and is backed-up.
Drivers should use caution while traveling through the area.
Stay with Heartland News for updates.
