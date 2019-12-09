Murray State University Paducah Regional Campus hosts business & trade conference

MURRAY, Ky. (KFVS) - The Murray State University Paducah Regional Campus hosted the “Thriving in a Global Economy” conference.
Experts in the trade and waterway industry shared their ideas for how businesses can increase their market share and revenue.
Rick Calhoun, past president of Cargo Carriers, delivered the keynote address.
He outlined macro- trade concepts, which included the impact of tariffs and the U.S.-China relationship.
Erran Persley, commissioner of the Department for Business Development at the Kentucky Cabinet for Economic Development, explained the state government’s role.
Damon Judd and Joe Dee with Marquette Transportation Company, LLC and Mark Fletcher of Ceres Consulting, LLC addressed how western Kentucky’s barge transportation industry can leverage international trade.
"Thanks to our sponsors and presenters, the 'Thriving in a Global Economy' conference allowed great collaboration and resources for this region,” said Brian Canerdy, director of development for Murray State’s Arthur J. Bauernfeind College of Business. “I am truly excited to see what the future holds for CIBT and the impact it will make."
Attendees had the opportunity to network with an interactive power panel discussion with representatives from Paschall Truck Lines, Paducah Riverport, the Kentucky Department of Agriculture and Murray State.
“The vision of the CIBT is to be the region's hub for innovation, resources, partnerships and information to position us as a beacon for international business and trade,” said Dr. Sandy Miles, Murray State University’s Hutchens Distinguished Professor of Human Resource Management. “This event highlights some of the capabilities of such a partnership.”
