Minova USA Inc. recognized with national safety award

SPRINGFIELD, Il. (KFVS) - Minova USA Inc. in Marion, has earned the national Safety and Health Achievement Recognition Program (SHARP) designation from the Illinois Department of Labor
Minova provides ground-support products for the mining, construction and energy industries.
They received SHARP status after completing a thorough health and safety evaluation by Illinois OSHA’s On-Site Consultation Program.
“Minova has gone above and beyond to prove its dedication to workplace health and safety,” said Michael Kleinik, director of the Illinois Department of Labor. “They earned this prestigious designation and have set an example for health and safety that other Illinois businesses should follow.”
The company began its SHARP journey with the help of IDOL’s Illinois OSHA division. It is the 40th Illinois business to earn the recognition.
The 100-employee Marion facility is exempt from routine OSHA inspections while the SHARP certification remains valid.
Bill Bolinger, the safety, health, environmental and security adviser for Minova, said the facility is part of a global company owned by Australia-based Orica.
The Minova facility in Marion makes roof bolts and roof plates for the mining industry, used to strengthen and secure mines.
Bolinger says safety and productivity can co-exist and make a company stronger. “We push safety as an important part of our workday.”
The company used to average from 15 to 18 OSHA-record-able incidents per year.
“We had a lot of cooperation from the Springfield (IDOL On-Site Consultation) office. They were very helpful and there is absolutely no way we could have done it without their expertise,” said Bolinger.
Illinois OSHA offers free and confidential safety and health onsite consultations for employers with up to 500 employees.
The Illinois On-Site Safety and Health Consultation Program can help Illinois businesses meet the federal OSHA health and safety regulations and can assist those companies interested in pursuing SHARP status.
The On-Site Consultation Cooperative Agreement is funded by a federal grant which constitutes 90 percent of the overall budget. Ten percent is financed by state funds.
