Mild but Misty/Rainy Morning

A mild start with temperatures in the upper 40s to upper 50s. Overcast skies with light rain and misty conditions will be the impact this morning. Scattered light rain will continue through the day with a small chance of an isolated rumble of thunder. Winds will increase heading into the afternoon and evening as a cold front will move in.
Temperatures will be dropping rapidly near and below freezing tonight. Portions of the Bootheel, southeastern Kentucky and Tennessee may have rain transitions into a wintry mix and then snow by early Tuesday morning. There could be minor snow accumulation on grassy and elevated surfaces. There could be a dusting on roads if it snows hard enough, but it shouldn’t be a large impact.
-Lisa
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.