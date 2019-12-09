Memphis man facing DWI, gun charges after traffic stop in Weakley Co., Tenn.

WEAKLEY COUNTY, Tenn. (KFVS) - A Memphis man is facing DWI, gun charges and more after a traffic stop in the Heartland.
Adrian Jamal Jones, 20, of Memphis, Tenn., was charged with driving while intoxicated, violation of the drinking age law, possession of a weapon while under the influence, speeding, violation of the open container law and driving on a suspended drivers license.
According to the Weakley County Sheriff’s Department, a deputy stopped a vehicle around 1 a.m. on Saturday, December 7 on Hannings Lane after he clocked the vehicle as speeding on University Street in Martin.
When he asked the driver, Jones, to step out of the vehicle, the deputy said he saw a pistol in Jones’ waistband. As he removed the gun, the deputy said he smelled what he believed was alcohol.
According to the sheriff’s department, the gun was a glock 9mm with a loaded 10-round magazine.
Jones was patted down for more weapons and a loaded 30-round AR-15 semi automatic rifle magazine was found in his pants pocket, according to deputies.
They say Jones gave consent for them to search his vehicle and an AR-15 semi automatic rifle was found in the trunk with a second loaded 30-round magazine.
Jones posted a $2,500 bond and was released from jail with a court date to be determined.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.