Man wanted on warrant arrested for drugs

MAYFIELD, Ky. (KFVS) - A Mayfield, Kentucky man is facing drug charges after his arrest on Saturday, Dec. 7.
Jedeiah Randle, 40, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear in court out of Fulton County, Ky.
When Mayfield Police officers asked Randle if he had anything on him, they said he reached into his front pocket and pulled out a piece of plastic with a crystal-like substance inside.
Officers field tested the substance. It came back positive for methamphetamine.
In addition to the warrant out of Fulton County, Randle was charged with possession of a controlled substance first degree first offense (methamphetamine) and resisting arrest.
