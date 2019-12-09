Man accused of threatening judge during his video arraignment

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A man is accused of threatening a judge during his court hearing.
Zachary Durham, 28, was charged with felony tampering with a judicial officer.
On Wednesday, November 27 at 1 p.m., during a video arraignment at the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s Office, Judge Frank E. Miller was reading charges to Durham, who started to walk off.
Judge Miller told Durham they were not done.
According to court documents, Durham replied, “...I’m not going home for years and when I do get out I’m gonna blow your head off.”
Durham remains in the Cape Girardeau County Jail without bond.
