KSP makes large drug bust in Ledbetter Ky.

LEDBETTER, Ky. (KFVS) - After midnight on Thursday morning, KSP Troopers executed a search warrant at a residence on Wyndotte Way. There they found a large amount of illegal drugs.
They found more than 4 ounces of suspected meth, more than a half pound of suspected marijuana, hallucinogenic mushrooms and containers of diazepam and alprazolam which the homeowner, Noah C. Harper, age 35, did not have a prescription for.
Troopers also found drug paraphernalia, approximately $8,600 in cash believed to be proceeds of illegal drugs sales, and multiple firearms.
After further investigation, Troopers determined the Glock 26 handgun had been reported stolen in 2017 out of Marshall County
In the home with Harper were his two children, both under the age of 10.
Harper was arrested and lodged in the McCracken County Regional Jail.
Harper was charged with multiple offenses including endangering the welfare of a minor.
The investigation continues by Trooper Will Propes. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kentucky State Police Post 1 at 270-856-3721 or anonymously at 1-800-222-5555. Citizens may also report tips anonymously through the KSP app. T
