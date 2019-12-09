KSP makes large drug bust in Ledbetter Ky.

4 ounces of suspected meth, more than a half pound of suspected marijuana, containers of diazepam and alprazolam that were not prescribed to Harper, and hallucinogenic mushrooms. Troopers also located several items of drug paraphernalia, approximately $8,600 in cash believed to be proceeds of illegal drugs sales, and multiple firearms including an AR-15 style pistol, a Glock 26 handgun, and a .22 rifle. (Source: KSP)