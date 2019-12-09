75-job facility to open in Murray, Ky.

TPG Plastics was formed in March 2018 for the acquisition of the assets of The Plastics Group Inc. in Willowbrook, IL. The Plastics Group, founded in 1998, was the successor to Borse Industries Inc., with roots dating back to the 1960s. Currently, TPG Plastics maintains a total of 17 blow molding presses, nine of which are in active production of portable fuel containers.