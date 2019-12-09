75-job facility to open in Murray, Ky.

MURRAY, Ky. (KFVS) - A plastic company plans to open a facility in Murray.
TPG Plastics LLC, which designs and manufactures engineered plastics and blow-molded products, plans to invest $14.2 million to open the facility. It is expected to create 75 jobs in the coming years.
According to Governor Matt Bevin’s office, the company will lease the Murray West Spec Building to house the operation. The 62,000-square-foot building is in the Murray West Industrial Park and is expandable up to 200,000 square feet. After a 20-year lease term, the Murray-Calloway Economic Development Corporation will convey ownership of the facility to TPG.
In response to tightening emissions regulations nationally, TPG will introduce new technology to meet the current requirements. Company leaders anticipate installing three coextrusion machines at the Murray location, with the first two expected to arrive in February 2020. Additionally, it plans to add injection molding capability in the second quarter of 2020 to extend its product line.
TPG Plastics was formed in March 2018 for the acquisition of the assets of The Plastics Group Inc. in Willowbrook, IL. The Plastics Group, founded in 1998, was the successor to Borse Industries Inc., with roots dating back to the 1960s. Currently, TPG Plastics maintains a total of 17 blow molding presses, nine of which are in active production of portable fuel containers.
The company produces approximately 3 million containers annually for distribution nationwide to big box stores, dollar stores, and automotive retailers. It also manufactures a range of oil drain pans, funnels, and related products for the automotive DIY and lawn and garden markets.
