Heartland officials spending time, money to make sure you’re counted in the census

SOUTHEAST MISSOURI (KFVS) - City leaders and organizations in the Heartland want to make sure you participate in the census next year.
Lisa Church with the Southeast Missouri Food Bank said they are increasing their efforts to raise awareness before the April 1, 2020 census.
“For every adult or child who is not counted in the state of Missouri we lose about 1,300 dollars in federal funding,” she said.
The census is taken every 10 years. Church said with the help of a new $15,000 grant, they hope to reach more people.
“If someone is not counted then that means that we may be due in order to provide services," she said.
They are starting with their employees.
"We will be able to use those funds to help educate our 140 members pantries, and the staff about the 2020 census and how important getting an accurate count is to receiving appropriate funding," she said.
Cape Girardeau City Manager Scott Meyer said they are also trying something new.
"This year we met earlier and are taking a regional approach to some of the under counted populations," he said.
Meyer said the census impacts you more than you think.
“The census is the basis for a lot of federal aid, so it’s based on how many people live within a certain jurisdiction.”
He said it also depends on who represents you at the state level.
“The representatives, the legislators that’s based on a certain amount for population,” he said.
Meyer pointed out it's simple to participate.
"Look for the survey in your mailbox and respond quickly and fully," he said.
You can click here for more information on the census.
