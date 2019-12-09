First Alert: Rainy, breezy Monday with colder temps on the way

(KFVS) -We are waking up to light misty rain with mild temperatures in the 40s to upper 50s.
Lisa Michaels says scattered light rain will continue through the day. There is a small chance of an isolated rumble of thunder.
Winds will be increasing as we head into the afternoon and evening as a cold front moves into the Heartland.
Temperatures will be dropping rapidly near freezing tonight.
Rain could transition into a wintry mix and then snow by early Tuesday morning. Snow accumulation will be minor, but there could be a dusting on roadways.
