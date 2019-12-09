2 facing burglary charges after security cam captures them inside home

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Two people are facing burglary charges after they were found inside a home being renovated.
Charles M. Day III, 32, and Emily Reynolds, 30, both of Paducah, were arrested on charges of second-degree burglary and possession of burglary tools.
At around 1:15 a.m. on Saturday, December 7, police were dispatched to a burglary in progress at the home in the 300 block of North 6th Street.
The homeowner reported that, although the home is being remodeled, there are surveillance cameras inside. The homeowner received an alert that the cameras had detected movement and she saw a man inside the home with a flashlight.
While searching the home, officers say they found a man and woman on the top floor.
The man, identified as Charles Day, admitted he had entered the home through an unlocked window. He said he then opened a door for Emily Reynolds.
Police say Day and Reynolds had backpacks. They say they found trash bags, a construction light and bolt cutters taken from the home inside the backpacks.
The two were interviewed at the Paducah Police Department and booked into the McCracken County Regional Jail.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.