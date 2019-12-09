Design phase of new Cape Girardeau VA center underway

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The design phase of the new Cape Girardeau VA Health Care Center was kicked off during meetings on Dec. 3 and Dec. 4.
The facility will have eight primary care teams, which include the following: lab and radiology, eye and audiology clinics, pharmacy and several specialty care services and procedures.
Johnson Development, LLC will construct the 43,000 square foot clinic.
The new clinic will be located at 711 S. Mt. Auburn Road, on Interstate 55, next to Southeast Health.
Officials at the John J. Pershing VA Medical Center in Poplar Bluff said there will be a groundbreaking ceremony in the spring to celebrate the project formally moving forward.
The facility is expected to be completed by 2022.
"With the ongoing modernization of VA, the Mission Act, and this new clinic, the time has never been better for veterans to enroll for VA health care,” said John J. Pershing VAMC Associate Medical Center Director Libby Johnson.
VA officials believe more veterans will receive medical care by opening a facility in Cape Girardeau. The goal is to enroll 3,000 new veteran patients in the next two years before the new Cape Girardeau center is opened.
