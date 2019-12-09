Fire Marshal to investigate early morning house fire

EAST CAPE GIRARDEAU, Ill. (KFVS) - The State Fire Marshal has been called in to investigate an early morning house fire in East Cape Girardeau, Illinois on Monday, December 9.
Crews from East Cape Giradeau and Cape Girardeau, Missouri were called to 43 Eastwood at 3 a.m. to battle a fire at a single-story home.
This is near the East Cape Girardeau Fire Department and the Pit Stop pizza parlor.
According to Cape Girardeau Fire Chief Travis Hollis, there were three to four people inside the home when the flames broke out.
The occupants and their pets were able to get out of the burning home without any injuries.
The cause of the fire is unclear.
The State Fire Marshal has been called to investigate the cause.
The home has extensive damage.
Fire crews began to leave the scene at approximately 5:07 a.m.
