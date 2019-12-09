Alzheimer’s Foundation of America’s essay contest and scholarship sets deadline

NEW YORK. (KFVS) - The Alzheimer’s Foundation of America’s (AFA) annual Teens for Alzheimer’s Awareness College Scholarship Essay Contest set Jan. 17 as it’s entrance deadline.
The scholarship is for college-bound high school seniors across the U.S.A., who have been effected by Alzheimer’s disease.
These seniors are invited to share their experiences to raise awareness.
“No matter how young or old you are, Alzheimer’s can impact your life,” said Charles J. Fuschillo, Jr., AFA’s president and CEO. “Teens across the country are helping to care for a loved one with Alzheimer’s, volunteering at care settings and even conducting scientific research. We encourage them to share their stories to help raise Alzheimer’s awareness.”
The essay must be between 1,200 to 1,500-words, describing how Alzheimer’s disease has impacted their lives. The essay should showcase what they have learned about themselves, their family and/or their community through their experience with Alzheimer’s.
Essays can be submitted by visiting AFA’s website, www.alzfdn.org, and clicking on the “Teen Scholarship Essay Contest” tab in the top menu. Students already attending college are not eligible to participate.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.