Mayfield police investigating homicide

MAYFIELD Ky. (KFVS) - The Mayfield Police Department is investigating a homicide after a man was brought to the hospital with gunshot wounds.
On Dec. 8 around 2:45 a.m. the Mayfield Police Department was called to the Jackson Purchase Emergency room, when Reggie Dowell, 35, of Mayfield arrived to the hospital with two gunshot wounds. Dowell died at the hospital a short time later.
Detectives later determined that the shooting happened at a gas station on Hwy 45 in Mayfield.
While detectives were investigating the gas station, they learned Charles Holloway, 33 of Mayfield had turned him self in at the police station.
Detectives said that Holloway told them he shot Dowell after getting in a argument while in a vehicle they were passengers in.
Holloway was taken to the Graves County Jail where he was charged with murder.
The investigation continues.
