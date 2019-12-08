Latest Kentucky news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. EST

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — An Indiana law firm has been paid at least $600,000 by Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin's administration for an investigation of former Gov. Steve Beshear's administration. The Lexington Herald-Leader obtained the information through an Open Records Act. The Bevin administration refuses to release what it received from the law firm Taft Stettinius and Hollister. The newspaper asked for any reports from the firm but only received one from January 2017. The report said state employees in the Steve Beshear administration were pressured to donate to the 2015 campaigns of Jack Conway for governor and Andy Beshear for attorney general with the threat of losing their jobs. Gov.-elect Andy Beshear spokeswoman Crystal Staley says he will review the matter once he takes office next week.