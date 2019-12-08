Here is the latest Mid-America sports news from The Associated Press

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Markus Howard had 19 points, Jamal Cain scored 17, and Marquette beat Kansas State 73-65. Sacar Anim added 13 points for Marquette.
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Javon Pickett scored 16 points and Missouri snapped a three-game losing streak, beating Temple 64-54. Dru Smith added 12 points and six rebounds for the visiting Tigers, who were coming off a stunning home loss to Charleston Southern. Missouri took the lead 53-52 on a Jeremiah Tillman transition dunk with four minutes to go as the Tigers pulled away.
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Auston Matthews broke out of a slump with a pair of goals and Zach Hyman also scored twice as the Toronto Maple Leafs downed the St. Louis Blues 5-2 on Saturday night. Frederik Andersen made 26 saves for the Leafs, who had lost seven in a row against St. Louis. The Blues lost their second in a row after a four-game winning streak.
LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Ochai Agbaji scored 20 points and Devon Dotson added 18 points to lead No. 2 Kansas to a 72-58 victory over No. 20 Colorado, snapping the Buffaloes’ season-opening seven-game winning streak. Evan Battey lead the way for the Buffaloes, scoring 14 points on a 5-for-8 shooting. Colorado forced 21 Kansas turnovers, but the Jayhawks shot 52.9% to outlast the Buffaloes.
BROOKINGS, S.D. (AP) — Matthew Cook kicked an 18-yard field goal with 2:10 remaining to give Northern Iowa a 13-10 victory over South Dakota State in the second round of the Football Championship Series playoffs. UNI will face second-seed James Madison in a quarterfinal.
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Marcus Zegarowski scored 30 points to lead four Creighton players in double figures and the Bluejays made fast work of Nebraska in a 95-76 win. Zegarowski made four 3-pointers and finished 13 of 19 from the field at sold-out CHI Center. He also grabbed a career-high nine rebounds and matched his season high with six assists. Ty-Shon Alexander had a season-high 22 points with four 3s for Creighton. Haanif Cheatham led the Cornhuskers with 14 points. Cam Mack had 12. Creighton now leads the all-time series with Nebraska 27-26.
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Royals signed former All-Star reliever Trevor Rosenthal to a minor league contract that calls for a $2 million salary in the major leagues and an invitation to big league spring training. Rosenthal could earn up to $2.25 million in bonuses while on the major league roster. Rosenthal struggled with the Tigers and Nationals last season but will try to regain his form under new Royals manager Mike Matheny, who was his skipper during Rosenthal's best years in St. Louis.
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Chelsea Dungee scored 32 points, Alex Tolefree added 21, both season highs, and No. 23 Arkansas turned back Kansas State 81-72 in the Big 12/SEC Challenge. The Razorbacks led 37-33 at the half and used a 10-0 run in the third quarter and a last-minute 3-pointer by Tolefree, to take a 61-50 advantage into the fourth quarter. Petyon Williams had 19 points and 13 rebounds for K-State (4-4) and Ayoka Lee had 15 and 14. Angela Harris added 16 points.