Gov. Bevin, Gov.-elect Beshear both attend to light Capitol Tree in Frankfort

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) - On the days before the state’s inauguration of a new governor, Governor Matt Bevin and Governor-Elect Andy Beshear came together to light the Capitol’s Christmas tree Saturday night.
The State Capitol Christmas Tree Lighting event started with the Annual Frankfort Christmas Parade going through the streets of Frankfort, leading into the lighting of the Christmas tree.
The sitting governor and governor-elect both setting aside political differences to flip the tree switch.
“I think it’s wonderful to show unity for our community and our state as a whole to light the tree," spectator Amy Potts said. “And it’s a wonderful tradition that’s been going on for many many years.”
This was not the first time where governor and governor-elect shared lighting duties.
Beshear will take over as governor on December 10.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.