First Responders rescue trapped minors from car crash

GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - On Dec. 7, 2019, around 10 a.m., a car ran off the road on KY 1890 (Sharon Church Road) between Hayes School Road and KY 121 South. The driver and the passenger were both 16 year-olds. One passenger was trapped and the car landed in about four feet of water.
When Graves county deputies arrived, the driver was out of the car and the front seat passenger was still seated in the car. Her upper body was out of the water.
First Responders were able to get both victims out of the creek and up the bank safely for transport.
After investigating the scene, it was discovered that the 2015 Land Rover left the right side of the roadway on the shoulder. The car continued over a concrete wall and traveled 400 feet on the shoulder to the east side of a creek bank.
The car went airborne across the creek and crashed into the west side creek bank head on.
It came to rest in the creek.
Both minors were transported to a medical center for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.
The Graves County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Sedalia Fire Department, Mayfield/Graves County EMS, the Mayfield Fire Department and the Kentucky State Police.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.