First Alert Sunday Morning Outlook

More active weather will be moving through the region over the next few days, with clouds, wind, a bit of rain…and even a small window for wet snow. Southerly breezes are developing this morning and will blow in more moisture and clouds today. Areas of fog this morning (especially over the Bootheel and TN) should dissipate by mid-morning as southerly breezes mix things up a bit. Otherwise today will be mostly cloudy and a bit warmer but with a cool south wind developing. A few sprinkles could develop by afternoon but it looks like anything measureable will be later tonight and into Monday as a cold front approaches from the west. Monday will be breezy, mild and damp with periods of rain likely….although right now heavy rain is not expected.
A potentially interesting scenario develops by Tuesday morning as cold, dry air blows in from the north and meets up with a large area of rain across the southeast. Models are have been, to various degrees, developing a band of wet snow across parts of the Mid-South on Tuesday…from Arkansas into Tennessee. It looks like southeastern counties of the Heartland e.g. the Bootheel and NW TN may actually get a little snow Tuesday morning. However, surface temps should be above freezing so impacts look to be minimal. But something we’ll be watching as new data comes in today and Monday. In any event, the middle of next week will be quite a bit colder…although this cold snap will only last for a few days.
