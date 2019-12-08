First Alert Sunday Morning Outlook

A potentially interesting scenario develops by Tuesday morning as cold, dry air blows in from the north and meets up with a large area of rain across the southeast. Models are have been, to various degrees, developing a band of wet snow across parts of the Mid-South on Tuesday…from Arkansas into Tennessee. It looks like southeastern counties of the Heartland e.g. the Bootheel and NW TN may actually get a little snow Tuesday morning. However, surface temps should be above freezing so impacts look to be minimal. But something we’ll be watching as new data comes in today and Monday. In any event, the middle of next week will be quite a bit colder…although this cold snap will only last for a few days.