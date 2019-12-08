First Alert Sunday Evening Outlook

Forecast models continue to develop a swath of rain across the Southeast early Tuesday…with enough cold air to change the northwest edge of this swath to some wet snow. Unfortunately, each model run is slightly different with the placement of this snow on Tuesday morning. At this point it looks like most of it will stay just to our southeast…but it’s not impossible that parts of NW Tn, W Ky and even the Bootheel could have a bit of snow Tuesday morning. However, surface temps above freezing should keep travel impacts minimal. Otherwise it will be dry and much colder Tuesday with highs mainly below 40..and lows Tuesday night in the 20s. After that we’ll see a fairly rapid rebound, with cool but nice weather at least until a chance of showers develops on Friday.