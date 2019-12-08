First Alert Sunday Evening Outlook

We’re in for an increasing chance of rain tonight and through the day tomorrow as an upper system approaches from the west and a strong cold front moves in from the northwest. South winds tonight will gradually blow in warmer and more humid air. This will result in an increasing chance of some mainly light rain or showers….along with steady or even slowly rising air temperatures. Most of the region should have temps above 50 overnight. Monday will be breezy and relatively mild, with a good chance of scattered showers and maybe a thundershower. Rainfall totals look light to moderate (less than ½”) with little threat of severe at this point. A strong cold front will move through late in the day, with much colder northwest winds developing Monday night into Tuesday morning.
Forecast models continue to develop a swath of rain across the Southeast early Tuesday…with enough cold air to change the northwest edge of this swath to some wet snow. Unfortunately, each model run is slightly different with the placement of this snow on Tuesday morning. At this point it looks like most of it will stay just to our southeast…but it’s not impossible that parts of NW Tn, W Ky and even the Bootheel could have a bit of snow Tuesday morning. However, surface temps above freezing should keep travel impacts minimal. Otherwise it will be dry and much colder Tuesday with highs mainly below 40..and lows Tuesday night in the 20s. After that we’ll see a fairly rapid rebound, with cool but nice weather at least until a chance of showers develops on Friday.
