Chili and Craft fair raises money for veterans

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The VFW Post 3838 held their chili day and craft fair on Saturday.
Hundreds came out to the event for some delicious food and also to visit vendors selling crafts.
The items ranged from food, knick knacks, jewelry homemade items and more.
Victoria Gross was one of dozens of vendors at the event. She is the owner of Sungrass which sells items she makes personally.
Gross said while it's an opportunity for her to make some money, it's also nice she and others are able to help give back to the veterans through the VFW.
"You hear a lot about veterans, whether they have PTSD or their homeless," Gross said. "I think it's important to help out. Plus, my brother is in the military. I have a military family."
Money raised from the chili and rented vendor spaces goes back to the VFW to help with veteran needs and future events.
