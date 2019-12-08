Anheuser-Busch Shatters two Guinness World Records

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KFVS) - On Saturday Dec. 7, Anheuser-Busch shattered two Guinness World Record titles for most couples kissing under the mistletoe.
The first record happened across three Anheuser-Busch Biergarten and Tour Center properties to break the record of most couples kissing under the mistletoe (multi venue). The record attempt brought 896 couples together for the holiday kiss, the record was broken by 57 couples. The couples gathered from St. Louis, Mo, Merrimack, Nh, and Fort Collins, Co.
The second attempt happened in St. Louis, Mo, where 480 couples gathered at the Biergarten and Tour center to break the record for most couples kissing under the mistletoe (single venue), this record was broken by 32 couples.
The record attempts where part of Anheuser-Busch Brewery Lights, a free family friendly event that happens every Friday through Sunday from now until December 30 from 5-10 p.m.
