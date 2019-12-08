American Legion remembers Pearl Harbor attack

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - 78 years ago, Pearl Harbor was attacked by Japanese military.
The attack killed more than 24 hundred people and wounded another thousand.
The American Legion Post 63 in Cape Girardeau hosted a remembrance event for those in the Pearl Harbor attack Saturday morning.
Wreaths were placed in the river as part of a special ceremony to remember the lives lost in the Pearl Harbor attack.
Cape Girardeau and Jackson VFW Auxiliaries also participated by placing white carnations in the river as well.
Many there at the event say it's important to honor them and to continue to spread the word so future generations will remember what happened.
"I want to show respect for the people that died at Pearl Harbor. It was a very tragic event," Vietnam Veteran Dave Ludwig said. "Always remember the past. If you forget the past, you'll continue to do things that will maybe make mistakes in the future."
The guest speaker of the event was American Legion Post 63 Senior Vice Commander Richard Hengst.
Hengst's first cousin was Lloyd Dale Clippard, a 19-year-old sailor from Cape Girardeau who paid the ultimate sacrifice to his country during the attack on Pearl Harbor. He was remembered during the event as well.
Hengst said it's important to continue to spread the word so other generations will remember what happened.
"Everybody needs to know," American Legion Post 63 Senior Vice Commander Richard Hengst said. "We are losing a lot of history here. Just like how I was talking about September 11 and people have forgot about it already and that kind of brought back what happened at Pearl Harbor."
The attack occurred at 7:48 a.m. Hawaiian Time and lasted less than two hours.
President Franklin D. Roosevelt proclaimed December 7, 1941, “a date which will live in infamy”.
