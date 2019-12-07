Three teens jump out of second story windows to get away from police

MAYFIELD, Ky. (KFVS) - Three teens are arrested and charged after jumping out of windows to get away from police.
On Friday Dec. 6 around 12:30 p.m. the Mayfield Police Department was called to a burglary in progress at Garden Apartments.
Witnesses told officers that three teens where inside the home when they were confronted at the front door by the mother of the victim.
The victim was at work at the time.
All three teens jumped out second story windows and two were able to get away from police.
The third 18-year-old Kenneth Hendrix was arrested.
During the investigation officers where able to learn the other two teens names one being a 16-year-old and the other being 18-year-old David Cobb Jr.
All three teens confessed to the burglary.
Hendrix and Cobb were taken to the Graves County jail and the 16-year-old was taken to the McCracken County Regional Juvenile Detention Center, they all have been charged with burglary of the 2nd degree.
