Racist flyers found on SEMO campus

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - On Tuesday and Wednesday racially insensitive flyers were found on cars on both Southeast Missouri State University’s (SEMO) main campus and the River Campus.
While SEMO did not release what the flyers said, a letter from the SEMO’s President Office and the President Carlos Vargas-Aburto, stated the flyers contained “offensive, reprehensible and unacceptable messages that violate our values at their very core.”
The flyers were reported to be from the Church of Creativity or “White Racial Loyalty Without Compromise.”
According to the Southern Poverty Law Center, The Church of Creativity is a white supremacist religion. religion . They are believe in white nationalism and are anti-Semitic and anti-Christian.
University Staff removed the flyer and notified the Department of Public Safety (DPS).
DPS investigated, and they have identified a non-student, from outside the southeast Missouri region, as the source of the flyers.
SEMO took formal action and their legal council set the person a no trespass notice.
“Remain vigilant in the coming days and report the distribution of any additional such literature immediately to DPS,” asked the Office of the President.
In the letter President Vargas-Aburto stated, "Please know I am extremely troubled by the messages conveyed in the flyers and am both concerned and saddened they may have planted an uneasiness in our campus community. No one on our campus should ever feel uncomfortable, threatened or discriminated against due to race, ethnicity, nationality, religion, gender, disability or sexual orientation.
We deeply value our diversity and every individual who is a member of our University community. I have said on many occasions that Southeast is a place where everyone should be welcomed, appreciated, respected and included, and I am very proud of who we are. Each one of us belongs here!
Let us not be swayed by those who wish to ignite discord and spark division."
