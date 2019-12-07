One of four Nashville juvenile escapees caught

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (KFVS) - On Dec, 6, one of the four Nashville juvenile escapees, Morris Marsh, 17, was arrested after a car chase by the Juvenile Crime Task Force .
He was a passenger in a 2018 Nissan Rogue with two other males, all are in custody.
Marsh was part of four teens who escaped a juvenile detention center in Nashville.
17-year-old Marsh and 16-year-old Decorrius Wright ran out of the center just before 10 p.m. Saturday. Both are accused murderers.
Brandon Caruthers, 17, and 15-year-old Calvin House also escaped.
Tennessee Bureau of Investigation announced Monday that 17-year-old Brandon Caruthers was added to their most wanted list.
Police say the four teens were on a work detail when their night staff supervisor left to address a fight inside the facility.
