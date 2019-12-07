Here is the latest Mid-America sports news from The Associated Press

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Last season New England needed a last-second field goal to slip by Kansas City during the regular season and overtime to do it again in the AFC championship game. Reigning MVP Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs get another chance this week against a Patriots team that’s struggling on offense but has one of the NFL’s top defenses. Playoff implications are at stake for both teams. New England can extend its NFL record to 11 consecutive playoff berths with a win. Kansas City can clinch the AFC West title with a win and Oakland loss.