Heartland VFW Remembers Pearl Harbor

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Dec. 7, is the 78th anniversary of the day when the Japanese bombed Pearl Harbor, and pushed the United States into World War 2.
At 11 a.m. , Veterans and others gathered at the Cape Girardeau Riverfront to remember the lives lost.
This year a wreath along with roses are dropped into the Mississippi in honor other 2300 men and women who died, including those who died who were from the Heartland.
You can watch this year’s remembrance ceremony here.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.