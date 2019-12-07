First Alert Saturday Morning Outlook

Cool and quiet weekend pattern: no major problems are on the weather menu this weekend….although there will be some minor issues with clouds and temperatures. For example, most of the region is clear early this morning…but some southeastern counties are still overcast…and this mix of clear and clouds may linger into the day today. But overall it will be a dry and seasonably cool day with only light winds. As an upper trough begins to approach from the west tonight into Sunday, we’ll start to develop a south wind, which will mean an increase in clouds for the entire region…so Sunday is looking mostly cloudy and breezy, though slightly warmer in terms of actual temperature. Rain develops Sunday night into Monday as a strong system approaches from the west.