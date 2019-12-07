First Alert Saturday Evening Outlook

A wet and breezy day is on tap for Monday. Highs will be near 60, but with a gusty south wind. Maybe just enough instability for a bit of thunder, but currently severe weather does not look to be a threat. The strong cold front moves through Monday evening…with sharply falling temps Monday night. Some models actually give us trace amounts of snow Monday night or Tuesday morning behind the cold front, but right now this does not look like a major threat. In any event…..Tuesday and Wednesday will be dry and cold, with highs mainly in the 30s and lows in the 20s. Models are running a bit less cold with this system, but it will still be quite cold…with moderating temps again by the end of the week.