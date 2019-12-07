Burglary suspect discovered by children

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Around 6:22 p.m. Randy L Bradley Jr, of McCracken County Kentucky rammed his head through a back glass door a in an attempt to gain entry to a McCracken County home. He also ripped the vinyl siding off the residence, and destroyed a screen door.
A woman called police, stating that her three young children came running into her room, and told her that a stranger had broke in.
The woman was able to get Bradley outside the home.
Bradley ran towards a neighbor’s house.
Deputies were dispatched to the home on Old Mayfield Road.
When deputies located Bradley, his face was bleeding, and he had glass shards sticking out of his head.
Bradley was arrested.
After being checked at a local hospital, he was lodged into the McCracken County Jail.
