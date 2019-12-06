WKU plays Arkansas

VETERAN PRESENCE: Both of these teams have relied heavily on their seniors this year. Charles Bassey, Camron Justice, Carson Williams and Jared Savage have collectively accounted for 64 percent of Western Kentucky's scoring this season. For Arkansas, Isaiah Joe, Jimmy Whitt Jr. and Adrio Bailey have combined to score 52 percent of the team's points this season.JUMPING FOR JOE: Joe has connected on 32.9 percent of the 76 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 15 of 50 over the last five games. He's also made 83.3 percent of his free throws this season.