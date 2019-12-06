What you need to know Dec. 6

What you need to know Dec. 6
(Source: Pexels/stock image)
By Marsha Heller | December 6, 2019 at 4:01 AM CST - Updated December 6 at 4:01 AM

(KFVS) - Good morning, it is Friday, Dec. 6.

First Alert Forecast

Friday is starting off dreary, cool and wet.

Brian Alworth says the rain will taper off quickly by late morning.

The rest of the day will be cool and breezy with highs in the low 50s.

The weekend is looking dry and slightly warmer with highs near 50 on Saturday and near 60 on Sunday.

Monday, we’ll be tracking more rain and breezy conditions. Following this system it will much colder with highs in the 30s and lows in the 20s.

Making headlines

Trending web stories

Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.