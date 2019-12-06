What you need to know Dec. 6

(KFVS) - Good morning, it is Friday, Dec. 6.
Friday is starting off dreary, cool and wet.
Brian Alworth says the rain will taper off quickly by late morning.
The rest of the day will be cool and breezy with highs in the low 50s.
The weekend is looking dry and slightly warmer with highs near 50 on Saturday and near 60 on Sunday.
Monday, we’ll be tracking more rain and breezy conditions. Following this system it will much colder with highs in the 30s and lows in the 20s.
- A blind prisoner convicted of killing his estranged girlfriend was put to death Thursday night in Tennessee’s electric chair.
- Uber, as part of a long-anticipated safety report, revealed that more than 3,000 sexual assaults were reported during its U.S. rides in 2018.
- Sinkholes, caused by 2019 flooding, appear to be getting worse in Caruthersville, Mo.
- The cause of a deadly Black Hawk helicopter crash remains under investigation. Three soldiers from the Minnesota National Guard were killed when the chopper crashed in a farm field.
- More than $1 million worth of THC vape cartridges were seized during a traffic stop on Interstate 70 east of Columbia, Mo.
- Walmart is selling KFC fried chicken-scented firelog.
- A loaded gun was found inside a baby gift bought at a Florida thrift store. The gift was opened at a baby shower.
- The FBI says four people, including a UPS driver, were killed after robbers stole the driver’s truck and led police on a chase that ended in gunfire at a busy South Florida intersection during rush hour.
