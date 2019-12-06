Union City police investigating after woman found dead in street

UNION CITY, Tenn. (KFVS) - Police are investigating after a woman was found dead in the street.
On Thursday, December 5, at around 10:19 p.m., police say the victim, 37-year-old Semika Davis, was found lying in the street in the 700 block of East Dr. Martin Luther King Blvd.
She was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police say Davis had a gunshot wound.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Union City Police Department at 731-885-1515 or Crime Stoppers at 731-885-8477.
