TBI captures fugitive in Memphis wanted for multiple counts of robbery, assault

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has captured a man who is wanted by multiple law enforcement agencies on multiple charges.
TBI announced Leonard Porterfield, who is facing several charges including aggravated robbery, aggravated assault and evading arrest was captured in Memphis Friday morning.
Porterfield’s picture flooded the TBI’s Twitter account Thursday. He was reported to be considered armed and dangerous.
A $2,500 reward was also set for assistance in his capture.
