Suspect arrested for stealing, cashing a dead man’s checks

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - On Dec. 6, Ballard county Deputies arrested on a warrant 25 year old Jerry Lee Campbell, of LaCenter, for criminal possession of a forged instrument. Campbell was sent to McCracken County to be interviewed.
On Thursday, Dec. 5, Detectives with the McCracken County Sheriff’s Department were notified of a possible fraudulent check at a local Regions Bank.
Detectives met with bank employees and learned that a male had cashed a personal check at their branch on Dec. 4 and had returned to cash another personal check on Dec. 5. Both checks had been written from the same account and for the same amount of money.
Detectives identified the suspect as Campbell.
They contacted one of the victim account holders, and confirmed that Campbell did not have permission to access the account.
The forged checks had the signature of an account holder that had passed away on Monday, Dec. 2.
Campbell was interviewed at the McCracken County Sheriff’s Department, where he admitted to the crime.
