Rain possible for your morning commute.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -Good Thursday Evening Heartland. Scattered light rain is beginning to move across parts of the Heartland and will continue as we head through the morning hours tomorrow. Temperatures this evening will begin to cool off onto the 40s around midnight. Lows by morning will be in the middle 40s.
Friday will start off cloudy with a few scattered light showers. Drier air will move into the area during the early afternoon hours. Highs will range from the upper 40s north to the middle 50s south.
Temperatures will likely drop below freezing Friday night into Saturday morning across much of the Heartland. Sunny skies will make for a nice Saturday afternoon with temperatures in the 50s.
