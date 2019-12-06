“No outbreak.” One bed bug found at Jonesboro Elementary School

JONESBORO, Ill. (KFVS) - A single bed bug was discovered at Jonesboro Elementary School on Friday, Dec. 6.
According to Superintendent Kevin Westall, one bed bug was found near a student on the floor.
Westall wants to squash any rumors by saying there is “No outbreak” of bed bugs at the school.
An exterminator has been called in to spray for the pests and to address the issue proactively.
The exterminator told Westall the bed bug was brought into the school and that the school does not have an infestation.
Students will be sent home with a letter to their parents to inform them about the discovery of the bed bug.
Westall said this is the second time the school has been sprayed for the pests.
A similar situation was discovered on Oct. 31.
The school was sprayed as a precaution.
The school is working on a plan on how to best deal with future discoveries. A meeting with school leaders is set for Friday afternoon.
Westall said he has learned from exterminators that bed bug reports at schools are on the rise.
In late November, Marion and Harrisburg schools addressed bed bug issues.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.