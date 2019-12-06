Motorcyclist killed in head-on crash

STE. GENEVIEVE COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Emergency crews responded to a head-on crash in Ste. Genevieve County, Missouri on Thursday evening, Dec. 5.
The crash happened on U.S. 61 at approximately 6:12 p.m.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP), 19-year-old Quenton J. Duvall was driving a motorcycle, crossed the center line of the roadway and hit an SUV head-on.
Duvall was thrown from the motorcycle and died at the scene.
The driver of the SUV, 28-year-old Kelsey R. Kertz of Ste. Genevieve was transported by a private vehicle to a hospital for treatment of minor injuries.
MSHP reports Duvall was wearing a helmet.
Both vehicles were totaled in the crash and were towed from the scene.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.