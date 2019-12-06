Mo. Capitol statue finished after year-long makeover

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - The Missouri Capitol statue is available for a once-in-a-lifetime viewing.
This is after a year-long makeover.
You can see Ceres up close starting at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, December 7 on the southwest Capitol lawn.
In November 2018, the statue was removed from the top of the Capitol Building for the first time since it was installed on October 29, 1924. Crews tied a winch to a tree and hoisted her in three pieces using a pulley system to the top of the Capitol.
Ceres weighs about 1,500-2,000 pounds with her largest piece weighing 900 pounds. She is 10 feet, four inches tall.
The bronze statue is emulated after the Roman goddess of agriculture.
