Ky. fugitive arrested in Tenn.; facing multiple charges including attempted murder of officer

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A fugitive wanted in western Kentucky was arrested in Tennessee nearly two months later.
Anthony R. Phoenix, 34, of Wildersville, Tenn., is facing multiple charges in Tennessee, including attempted murder of a police officer.
On Wednesday, October 16, the McCracken County Sheriff’s Department investigated a burglary and assault complaint in the 3000 block of Bullard Street. It was reported that a woman known to the victim went to the home with a man that was not known to the victim. There as a confrontation regarding a juvenile.
When the victim told the man and woman to leave her property, the man allegedly forced his way into the home. He also allegedly threatened the victim with a knife and hit her with his fist.
The man and woman left the home when the victim contacted law enforcement.
McCracken County detectives identified the man as Phoenix. They say they worked with law enforcement at the local, state and federal levels to find and arrest Phoenix, but he continued to flee from multiple agencies and avoided arrest.
On Monday evening, Dec. 2, law enforcement found Phoenix in Decatur County, Tenn.
After resisting local law enforcement, he was taken into custody on multiple charges. He was also served an arrest warrant from McCracken County.
Phoenix is currently incarcerated in Tennessee and awaiting extradition to McCracken County.
